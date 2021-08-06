Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Hobbs Act robbery: United States v. Eldridge

Second Circuit – Hobbs Act robbery: United States v. Eldridge

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Hobbs Act robbery Crime of violence – Plain error standard – First Step Act United States v. Eldridge 18-3294-cr(L) Judges Chin, Sullivan, and Nardini Background: The defendants appealed from their convictions. At issue is whether the district court’s decision to install a waist-high back curtain around the defense tables before trial violated ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo