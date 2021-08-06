Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE August 6, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said Friday. The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a ...

