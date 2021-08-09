Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Delles

August 9, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Support for factor assessment – Findings of fact and conclusions of law People v. Delles KA 19-02122 Appealed from Lewis County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act on the basis ...

