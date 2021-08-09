Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Recusal:Opinion 21-48

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Recusal Judge’s spouse’s former partner – Adversarial relationship Opinion 21-48 Background: The inquiring judge is presiding in a case in which the judge’s spouse’s former law partner is representing one of the parties. The judge’s spouse previously was employed by the partner’s law firm five years prior. At that time, the ...

