Second Circuit – Default judgment: Gater Assets Ltd. v. AO Moldovagaz

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Default judgment Foreign state – Personal jurisdiction and subject matter jurisdiction Gater Assets Ltd. v. AO Moldovagaz 19-3550(L) Judges Raggi, Sullivan, and Menashi Background: The defendants appealed from a default judgment entered against them that enforced a Russian arbitration award in favor of the petitioner. The original default was in 2000 and ...

