You've got acceptance! First Department holds that email containing attorney's signature block constitutes a signed settlement

You’ve got acceptance! First Department holds that email containing attorney’s signature block constitutes a signed settlement

By: Special to The Daily Record LAURA MYERS and SAM WILES August 9, 2021 0

Email communication between attorneys has been the norm for some time now, but courts are still grappling with circumstances when an email constitutes an offer or acceptance of a settlement agreement. A recent First Department Appellate Division decision, Philadelphia Insurance Indemnity Co. v. Kendall, 2021 NY Slip Op 04284, *3 (2021), has updated previous precedent ...

