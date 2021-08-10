Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO August 10, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden's rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate votes are expected around 11 a.m. ...

