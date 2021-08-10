Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER August 10, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, where Epstein was charged criminally with ...

