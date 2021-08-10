Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: LG 2 Doe v. Jasinski

August 10, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victims Act Stay of damages – Default judgment LG 2 Doe v. Jasinski CA 20-00322 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action pursuant to the Child Victims Act seeking damages for personal injuries he sustained as a result of sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant, ...

