Judge steps down after watchdog investigation

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021 0

A town justice in Genesee County has resigned because of an investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. The commission began an investigation in January 2021. John R. Duyssen stepped down on July 8 from his position as Le Roy town justice. The commission was investigating complaints arising from Duyssen’s arrest on criminal charges ...

