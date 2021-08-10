Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 15-16-19, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 15-16-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 15, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JUST A PINCH HERBAL SALT 45 AVONMORE WAY, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - FRANCIS, MICHAEL 45 AVONMORE WAY, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BELLA ADVERTISEMENTS 80 C POWERS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE BAUMGART, ANGELINA J DOING BUSINESS AS FILED KRAMER, SAMANTHA 115 ...

