NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Pending motion: Opinion 21-49

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Pending motion Attorney conflict – Disqualification Opinion 21-49 Background: The inquiring judge presides in a criminal matter where an attorney filed a motion to vacate a judgment on behalf of a co-defendant who was sentenced following a guilty plea. The attorney previously represented another co-defendant in the case and the judge ...

