Personal injury lawsuit reinstated

Fourth Department reverses judge's decision

By: Bennett Loudon August 10, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit that had been dismissed because the judge ruled that the plaintiff had already signed a release to settle the case. Plaintiff Christy L. Armenta was involved in a motor-vehicle accident with Aaron M. Preston. Six days after the crash, Armenta signed a release and settled the case with ...

