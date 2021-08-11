Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MCBA President’s Message: John Vito reminded us about the importance of connecting

By: Special to The Daily Record Bradley Kammholz August 11, 2021 0

Our legal community lost a good old soul recently. He wasn’t a lawyer or a judge or a legal assistant. He was a restaurant owner. John Vito owned O’Bagelo’s — a place that served as a social center for our community for many years. I think John and O’Bagelo’s represents a way of life that our ...

