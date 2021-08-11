Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 31-Aug. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 31, 2021  6  NOT PROVIDED ARTURO PROPERTIES, LLC to CAMPBELL, KAREN A et ano Property Address: 23 GREYSON ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12537 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 160.11-1-37.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14526 MERZ, DALE et ano to LOUCKS, RUTH M Property Address: 1419 SHOECRAFT ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Liber: 12537 Page: 0320 Tax Account: 094.19-1-7 Full ...

