Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 19, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE A TO Z BUILDERS 143 METROPOLITAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - ABDALLA, ZANA FAEQ 143 METROPOLITON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - FLOWER CITY COMPANY 385 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - LEON FIGUEROA, HECTOR A 187 AVERY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING ...

