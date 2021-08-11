Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 19, 2021 LIEN RELEASE 525 LEE ROAD LLC Favor: A&S BUILDING SYSTEMS 525 LEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY CALARCO, ALBERT Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES CAREY, JOSEPH Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT HALL, JAZMINE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT HAMILTON, LACEE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT LEGAS, NICHOLE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT McCray, ...

