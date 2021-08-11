Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 31-Aug. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 31-Aug. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 31, 2021   7 NOT PROVIDED KJOLHEDE, NICOLAS & OSTER, RACHEL Property Address: 121 BARLOW DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,000.00 VALERIO, CHRISTOPHER J & VALERIO, CHRISTOPHER J Property Address: 692 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $174,000.00 14514 RIVERA-GARCIA, LIZA M & VAZQUEZ, JOSE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo