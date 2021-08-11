Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHUPP, RUTH M Appoints: VANRYNE, AKBERT G JR COLON, CARMEN Z Appoints: COLON, WILFREDO SR DELMONTE, KATHLEEN M Appoints: DELMONTE, MAKENZIE T DELMONTE, MARK T Appoints: DELMONTE, KATHLEEN M LUCKETT, MEGHAN Appoints: RUFFING, CHARLES J RUFFING, CLAIRE E Appoints: RUFFING, CHARLES J WILLIAMS, LENA M Appoints: WILLIAMS, MARVIN J JR

