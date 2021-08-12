Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Discovery ruling reversed

Discovery ruling reversed

Plaintiff sought phone and purchase records

By: Bennett Loudon August 12, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that ordered cell phone records and receipts of purchases by a defendant to be provided to the plaintiff in a personal injury motor-vehicle accident case. Plaintiff Shaun Brennan is suing Vladyslav Demydyuk and his employer, DDT Transport, for injuries Brennan suffered in a motor-vehicle accident. In February ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo