Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Home Leasing to bring affordable housing to Hickey Freeman building

Home Leasing to bring affordable housing to Hickey Freeman building

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 12, 2021 0

The four-story Hickey Freeman building, one of the most iconic manufacturing sites in Rochester, will be undergoing a $70 million transformation, with two-thirds of the sprawling facility turned into affordable senior housing. Under plans expected to be finalized in the spring, Home Leasing will buy the 225,000-square-foot facility and then lease back about 77,000 square feet ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo