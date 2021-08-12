Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 19, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ABDUSSAMAD, JIBRIL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEN, MATTHEW Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE APONTE, ALFREDO JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ASHFORD, MALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BAILEY, JAHLIQUE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BERRY, CORNELIUS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BINN, ERIC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

