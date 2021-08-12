Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 3, 2021      170 NOT PROVIDED GALANTE, HELEN Property Address: 166 PLEASANT AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,424.00 PECK, KATHY R Property Address: 1945 HUDSON AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $3,200.00 RABY, TENISHA Property Address: 273 CLARK AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 14420 BARBER, STEVEN J Property Address: 7 COUNTRY ...

