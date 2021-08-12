Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit grant recipient: Opinion 21-51

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Not-for-profit grant recipient Poetry readings and honoraria to community Opinion 21-51 Background: A new full-time judge was awarded a grant from a non-profit local arts services organization to enhance opportunities for poets and exposure to poetry by arranging for free poetry readings. The judge asks if it is ethically permissible to ...

