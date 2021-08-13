Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court upholds decision on easement repairs

Property owners removed pavement

By: Bennett Loudon August 13, 2021 0

A state appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that prohibited a property owner from interfering with repairs to an easement over a private road. Plaintiffs Michael and Suzanne Tarsel have an easement over a private road on a strip of land owned by defendant James Trombino. The strip of land became deteriorated over time, and ...

