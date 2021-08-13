Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Employers must ensure compliance with harassment prevention training

Employers must ensure compliance with harassment prevention training

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 13, 2021 0

The failure of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to acknowledge he took part in sexual harassment prevention training — regulations that he signed into law — underscores the oversight that is necessary by every business to ensure employee compliance. Annual sexual harassment prevention training is required by every business in New York, public and private, under a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo