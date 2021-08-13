Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Business / Former Hart’s will be new home for RDG+Partners

Former Hart’s will be new home for RDG+Partners

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 13, 2021 0

Construction is underway to turn the former Hart's Local Grocers building on Rochester's East End into the new headquarters for RDG+Partners, a boutique accounting and consulting firm currently based in Pittsford. The project at 10 Winthrop St. will more than double the firm's workspace and is being developed by the building's new owners, WDG and Streamline ...

