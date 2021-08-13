Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Jacobs

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Uncharged burglary – Common plan or scheme People v. Jacobs KA 16-01907 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary stemming from his conduct in stealing, with the assistance of his girlfriend, money and property from the home of the girlfriend’s mother. Ruling: The ...

