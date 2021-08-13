Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Isaac

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Isaac

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Circumstantial evidence – Reasonable doubt People v. Isaac KA 17-01813 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder in the first degree. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the verdict is not against the weight of the evidence as to identity. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo