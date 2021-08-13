Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 5, 2021    77 14420 SCOTTSDALE PROPERTIES INC to WILSON, GEORGE E Property Address: 197 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12540 Page: 0078 Tax Account: 068.68-2-15 Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 SMITH, DAVID I to DAVID & ANN SMITH FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST et al Property Address: 48 CRESCENT DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo