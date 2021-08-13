Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 22, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE AGOSTINELLI MASSAGE & WELLNESS 3000 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - AGOSTINELLI, THERESA 60 BETWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - BOSS LADY CLEANING SERVICE 47 VIOLETTA STEET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - MASON, STEVEN LEROY 47 VIOLETTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 ...

