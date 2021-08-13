Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 21-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 21, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT RODRIGUEZ, HECTOR LUIS JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROTOLO, PETER B Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANTILLO, FRANK V Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SKEITH, ALBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMALL, MARK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, WESLEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SOTO, ...

