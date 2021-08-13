Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 5, 2021     128 NOT PROVIDED MCGUIRE AND FIRST LLC & MCGUIRE AND FIRST LLC Property Address: 157 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $127,307.82 SCHWORM, JANE E & SCHWORM, ROGER L Property Address: 818 WHITTIER ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 SHALLENBERGER, DANIEL M Property ...

