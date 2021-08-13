Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANDERSON, BARBARA A Appoints: ANDERSON, KEVIN CALABRESE, CHRISTOPHER Appoints: SHONIKER, AMY E MACKINEM, JANET E Appoints: KIMBALL, LYNNE A ESQ MACKINEM, TIMOTHY W Appoints: KIMBALL, LYNNE A ESQ SANDEFUR, JOHN FREDERICK Appoints: KIMBALL, LYNNE A ESQ SPOOR-SANDEFUR, CAROL D Appoints: KIMBALL, LYNNE A ESQ WESTBAY, HARRY J Appoints: WESTBAY, JOSEPH D

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo