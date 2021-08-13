Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY let childhood sex abuse victims sue; 9,000 went to court

NY let childhood sex abuse victims sue; 9,000 went to court

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL August 13, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — For two years, New York temporarily set aside its usual time limit on civil lawsuits in order to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue churches, hospitals, schools, camps, scout groups and other institutions and people they hold responsible for enabling pedophiles or turning a blind eye to wrongdoing. That window ...

