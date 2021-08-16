Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
IP Frontiers: How the exhaustion doctrine applies to licensing agreements

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen P. Scuderi August 16, 2021 0

A license is a grant of rights from a licensor (often the patentee) to a licensee to make, use or sell a patented product or method.  Often in granting the licensee the right to “sell,” the patentee may seek to put restrictions or conditions on third parties who legitimately purchase such patented products or methods ...

