Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 6, 2021   68  14428 FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP et al to FABER BUILDERS INC et al Property Address: 10 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12540 Page: 0596 Tax Account: 159.01-2-10 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 RUBIO, ADRIANNA L et ano to DAVIS, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 31 FAIR OAKS DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER ...

