Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 22, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT SCOTT, RENEE 5 RAVENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $12,873.53 TACCONE, ROXANNE M. 4 RANCH VILLAGE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: JAKUBEC, MIRANDA Amount: $8,011.51 TAYLOR, DANIEL A. 71 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

