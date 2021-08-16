Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 23, 2021 LIEN RELEASE KULP, BRUCE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 35 GOETHALS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 MECHANICS LIEN CUCINELLI FAMILY LLC Favor: ELMER W DAVIS INC Amount: $440.45 40 HYTEC CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 TIME WARNER CABLE NORTHEAST LLC Favor: ELMER W DAVIS INC Amount: $1,164.69 71 MT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

