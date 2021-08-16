Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 6, 2021    80 NOT PROVIDED ALEXANDER, ERIC R Property Address: 41 MAXON STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $7,573.74 AMATO, ELIZABETH & ELIZABETH A FLECK Property Address: 24 RED BARN CIR, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $168,750.00 BHITREECOTI, LOKESH & RASAILI, SABITRA Property Address: 101 FRIAR DRIVE, GREECE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo