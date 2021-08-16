Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAMFORD, ROBERT N SR Appoints: CICIARELLI, LISA LVS TITLE TRUST XIII Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC MILEVICH, GEORGE EUGENE Appoints: MILEVICH, TABITHA ANN MOREAUX, STEPHEN B Appoints: MOREAUX, SASH N

