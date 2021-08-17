Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS August 17, 2021 0

NEW YORK — Most people know him for "I Believe I Can Fly," the 1996 sing-along hit that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings and in advertisements. Or possibly for a stinging parody by comedian Dave Chappelle. But starting this week, what prosecutors say was a not-so-secret dark side of R&B superstar R. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo