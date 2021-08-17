Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Eavesdropping wiretap warrants: People v. Liggins

Fourth Department – Eavesdropping wiretap warrants: People v. Liggins

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Eavesdropping wiretap warrants Evidence of consciousness of guilt People v. Liggins KA 18-00530 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of robbery. The conviction arose from a shooting incident that took place in connection with an attempt to collect on a drug debt. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo