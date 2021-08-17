Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Premises liability: Kuznik-Defranco v. Cushman & Wakefield

Fourth Department – Premises liability: Kuznik-Defranco v. Cushman & Wakefield

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Premises liability Contractors – Launched a force or instrument of harm Kuznik-Defranco v. Cushman & Wakefield CA 20-00130 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when she fell on the sidewalk of a property due to an elevated sidewalk grate. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo