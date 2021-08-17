Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Heir: Sacklers won’t settle unless freed from opioid suits

Heir: Sacklers won’t settle unless freed from opioid suits

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL August 17, 2021 0

Members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma won't contribute billions of dollars to a legal settlement unless they get off the hook for all current and future lawsuits over the company's activities, one of them told a court Tuesday in a rare public appearance. David Sackler, grandson of one of the brothers who ...

