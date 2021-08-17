Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Law / Lawsuit over ATV accident dismissed by appeals court

Lawsuit over ATV accident dismissed by appeals court

Property owner not liable

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2021 0

A New York court has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a vineyard owner by a person who was injured while driving an ATV on the vineyard property.

