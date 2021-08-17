Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 9, 2021     91 NOT PROVIDED CHRIS CIESLAK HOLDINGS LLC to JZ PROPERTIES OF WNY LLC Property Address: 110 WEST SAWYER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12541 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 135.23-2-79 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 14420 CINTRON, KIMBERLY et ano to CINTRON, ROBERT A Property Address: 7 VICTORY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12541 Page: ...

