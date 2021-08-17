Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 26, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CHHUN, ROEUN Favor: VELOCITY INVESTMENTS LLC. Amount: $25,049.64 INSIDE AND OUT INC et al 923 HWY 42, SUMRALL MS 39482 Favor: APP FUNDING LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $13,506.83 PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC 1430 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: DAVIE KAPLAN CPA, P.C. Attorney: LAFAY, ANTHONY P Amount: $14,350.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED RODRIGUEZ, ...

