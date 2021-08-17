Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 26, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARKER, LAURENCE S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $80,251.60 BARKER, LAURENCE S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,255.87 CARITHERS, WARREN R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $55,047.45 CAZZORLA, JORGE Y Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,263.46 DANDREA, ANNIKA T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $99,550.24 FINGLAND, MELISSA S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $46,040.86 GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,186.00 KLIMEK, WALDEMEAR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $124,347.40 MITCHELL, NICHOLAS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $108,334.94 SANTOS, THOMAS D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $38,791.16 SYKES, KERRY A Favor: ...

