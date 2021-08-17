Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AGAMBILA, GHEYSIKA Appoints: TENGBEH, SIA BORCHARD, LINDA V Appoints: VANZEILEN, JASON IPEN CASSORLA, JOSEPH I Appoints: CASSORLA, FRANCINE M LOSEY, SHANNON Appoints: CLANCY, CHARITY

